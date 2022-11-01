Workforce training | Grow-your-own employee programs have long history, renewed interest

WENATCHEE — Caden Stockwell was finishing up his junior year at Washington State University in 2014 when he landed a summer internship with the Chelan County PUD.
Pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering, the three-month internship focused on energy conservation, which had him visiting fruit warehouses to analyze heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to determine how to make them more efficient.
“Having exposure to the actual work, to see what it would be like, was very valuable,” he said, and something that wasn’t possible to gauge in the classroom. “It helped confirm that this is what I wanted to do. That got me pretty excited.”
He was invited back to continue the study during his winter break and again in the spring.
Some of his friends' internship experiences had different outcomes.
“Internships can confirm that this is the field you want to go into or it can show that this is not the right field for you,” he said, which could lead to a change in career trajectory.
For Stockwell, mechanical engineering was a good fit and if a job had been open at the PUD, he would have applied after he graduated. Instead, he started his career at Pacific Aerospace & Engineering, at first as a prototype engineer, later moving into program management. He also was able to serve as a mentor for interns there, helping guide them from textbook theory to hands-on application.
“We had one student who was studying 3-D printing in college who was able to apply that in a real-work environment, manufacturing a real product,” he said. “It was exciting.”
This past summer, Stockwell came full circle, accepting a job at the PUD as a technology programs manager.
Just two months into the job, he said his internship experience from nearly eight years ago helped set him on a sound career path.
"It helped me gain real exposure to working environments and helped me decide if the field is right for me," he said.
A statewide push
Creating early education opportunities — everything from middle and high school career fairs to high school and college internships and vocational and trade apprenticeships — has become a focus across the state as a means of boosting the economy by making sure companies have access to a workforce with skills in demand and that workers have access to jobs that provide a living wage.
The workforce development strategy, which includes partnering with the private sector, started well before the pandemic hit and has regained momentum as employers in general have struggled to hire and keep workers.
Career Connect Washington and the state Employment Security Department recently received a $5.6 million Apprenticeship Building American grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand registered apprenticeship and recognized pre-apprenticeship programs in high-demand industries. Those include:
- Advanced manufacturing and aerospace
- Agriculture
- Clean technology and energy
- Construction
- Education
- Finance
- Health care
- Information technology and cybersecurity
- Life sciences
- Maritime
The grant will help fund registered apprenticeship hubs — organizations that help employers design, develop and deliver programs — addressing new and fast-growing industries and occupations. Employers will be invited to help create and implement strategies that expand apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships in new or high-demand sectors and help increase access and opportunities for underrepresented communities.
Specifically, the program would:
- Enroll 300 apprentices in 24 new or expanded registered apprenticeship programs.
- Enroll 400 students in 12 new or expanded pre-apprenticeship programs.
- Increase diversity of apprentices and pre-apprentices.
- Promote equitable access to high-quality careers from communities furthest from opportunity.
- Enlist 50 new businesses as sponsors.
How all that will happen is still being worked out. Requests for proposals go out in early 2023 for partners to work with unions and employers to build and scale the programs. Eligible organizations could include joint labor management councils, multi-employer training partnerships, education institutions, workforce development boards, industry associations and community-based organizations.
Earning while learning
In the Wenatchee Valley, Sue Kane has had a hand in leading much of the career-connected workforce training efforts. The director of STEM Initiatives and Strategic Partnerships at the North Central Educational Service District, Kane said the task is to identify specific skills needed by businesses and figure out how to create apprenticeship programs that provide potential employees with a recognized credential.
The hope is to move beyond traditional apprenticeship programs — electricians, plumbers and pipefitters — though those also continue to be in demand.
Expansion possibilities might include sectors whose workers experienced high levels of burnout during the pandemic, including medical, dental and behavioral health.
Local health care facilities already have delved into apprenticeship programs that allow current providers to gain credentials in behavioral health, for instance.
Education is another area of need.
“We have a shortage of certified teachers,” Kane said.
The state has developed an apprenticeship to help paraeducators earn teacher certifications, which could help ease the teacher shortage.
The Wenatchee School District has created and implemented an apprenticeship for IT and networking, hiring the apprentice who completed the program.
The Elma School District is connecting high school juniors and seniors to an Automation Technician Youth Apprenticeship Program, focused on aerospace and advanced manufacturing skills.
The programs provide career paths outside traditional four-year universities, as an alternative for high school graduates who are not interested in attending college or workers looking to change careers.
One of the challenges is making sure high school counselors and parents are aware of the apprenticeships, technical programs and other workforce opportunities beyond college.
“Right now, if a student tells a counselor they want a job in IT, the counselor will tell them about the classes they need to get into college programs. They’re not prepared to explain how to get apprenticeships,” Kane said. “We need to increase awareness at the family level that options exist. That’s a huge aspect.”
Long tradition
Creating work experiences outside the classroom isn't a new concept. Internships and work study are part of traditional college programs that lead to professional careers.
They’ve also long been part of vocational programs.
Wenatchee Valley College’s Automotive Technology program combines book, lecture and hands-on training, said Robert Greiner, who has served as director since 2008.
Students are required to have at least 250 hours in the field before they can get their degree.
“A lot of the time the shops will reach out to us and ask for students,” Greiner said. “Some of the intern positions are paid and some are no-pay. It’s crazy how many non-paid internships turn into full-time employment.”
The program’s advisory committee, which includes business owners in the automotive field, helps steer the program in the direction the industry is heading.
“In the beginning the ‘mechanic’ was a tinkerer with a good understanding of mechanical and a little electrical skills,” Greiner said. Now it also includes “computers, sonar, radar, adaptive functions like adapted cruise control, parallel parking assist and self-driving cars — as well as hybrid and electric vehicles."
For the past several years, jobs have outpaced students to fill them, he said, with recruiters reaching out from Boeing and the U.S. Forest Service and even Holden Village.
WVC's two-year program produces about 20 graduates per year.
Enrollment in the first-year class is typically 25 to 27 students, with 19 to 22 continuing in the second year of the program. Between the two classes, that’s 40 to 45 in the program at any given time.
Students receive basic instruction that covers most of the trades, he said, which expands its value.
“We teach air-conditioning/heating, electrical, electronics, hydraulics, welding, computers and computer programing, some plumbing, wiring and wire diagrams,” he said. “The advantage for the student is that we make them take the time to learn the whys and hows of each system. The advantage for the employers is they get highly trained entry-level technicians with a good understanding of what is to be expected of them when they get to a job.”
Former students can be found in almost every shop in the greater Wenatchee area as well as in parts stores, manufacturing, farming and orchards.
The short list, he said, includes: Pat Armstrong Ford, Sangster Motors, all of the Town Auto Group, L&S Automotive, City of Wenatchee shop, Chelan County Shop, Apple Valley Honda, Cascade AutoCenter, Chelan PUD, Earhart’s Collision & Automotive Services, Maxwell’s Automotive, Eric’s European, Crunch Pak, Dolco, Gebbers Farms, Lamb-Weston, City of Brewster, O’Reilly’s, AutoZone and Jerry’s Auto Supply, 4k Lift Services and Stemilt Growers.
“One of our graduates, Albino Luna, is the automotive instructor at the Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center,” he said.
Greiner estimates about 50% of the interns get a job offer from the company where they did their internship.
“We get a lot of repeat requests for new employees,” he said. “And the students really love the fact that there are jobs out there to be had."
Competition, commitment
Growing your own employees is part of the strategy at the Chelan County PUD, which has offered apprenticeships for 66 years. It currently offers eight state-approved programs — lineman, power systems wireman, meterman, generation mechanic, hydro operator, generation wireman, electric utility technician and water/wastewater technician. Those who complete the program are certified as journey-level workers and are union members.
The programs are offered based on need. Currently five programs have apprentices.
Apprenticeships are different from internships, which typically last a few months and are work-experience based. Apprenticeship programs can last three to four years and include a mix of classroom instruction and on-the-job training — 6,000 hours total in most cases. The instructors are district employees.
Dave Parkhill, the PUD’s senior safety and health coordinator, has worked for the utility for 26 years and overseen the apprenticeship program for 15 years.
In a presentation to the PUD commissioners in 2018, he counted 334 apprenticeships completed in a variety of crafts in the previous six decades. That number has climbed. This year, 33 apprentices are working their way through the programs, ranging in age from early 20s to 40s, he said.
“In my 15 years overseeing the program, we’ve never had this many,” he said.
Spots in the program are opened to meet the PUD’s need.
“We’ve had a lot of retirements in the last couple of years,” Greiner said, with more on the way. Those, combined with work at the dams and planned transmission and distribution projects, mean more workers will be needed.
Last year, the PUD hired 14 mechanic apprentice trainees who advanced this year into the full apprentice program.
The positions are competitive, he said. A couple years ago, two or three slots in the lineman apprenticeship opened, garnering a couple hundred applications.
The apprenticeship program is a big commitment for both the worker and the PUD.
The required classroom training happens outside of work hours, three to four hours two nights a week. Many of the instructors also went through the program, he said.
“The catch phrase for apprenticeships is that you ‘earn as you learn,’” he said. “They make a three-year commitment but they’re getting paid. The benefits are amazing. They get to work at all the different locations and once they’re done, they can hit the ground running.”
Those who make it into the program tend to stick around.
“Once they’re here, they don’t go anywhere,” he said.
The PUD also hires from other journey-level programs and, sometimes from other utilities, but it takes them some time learn the system.
“The beauty of running our own apprenticeship program is you get to make it your own,” he said. “The employees have a sense of pride. By the time they come in, they’ve done the time, they know the system inside and out.”
Empowering employees
The benefits of growing-your-own employees also apply to keeping the current workforce happy, said Brianna Shales, marketing director for Stemilt Growers.
Stemilt offers about a dozen summer internships for high school and college students. The paid positions help interns gain real-life work experience in their field of interest — sales, research and development, horticulture, marketing and finance. Sometimes it leads to a job, though that’s not the focus, she said.
“It’s mutually beneficial for them to gain skills and for us to have seasonal help, especially in areas where there’s lots of paperwork,” she said.
The company’s bigger effort this past year, being led by a new manager of learning and development, has been on training to boost skills and empower current employees.
“We’re not necessarily adding people, but getting people into new roles and a new structure that will fit,” Shales said.
Training modules start by looking at “how do we better equip ourselves to use technology to empower our business. It means different things in different places,” she said.
In the field, it could mean data collection and learning how to use that information. It also means making sure “all Stemilters” are comfortable with the technology that is available, she said.
Recent company-wide training covered the meeting app Microsoft Teams and Excel.
“We have a lot of tech at our fingertips, but we need to figure out how to become more comfortable with it. It can increase our efficiency and it can do some really fun stuff,” she said.
Customized training also is offered for specific departments based on need. Stemilt continues to offer commercial driving license training and training for orchard management.
Shales said the push toward training is possible, in part, because it is more accessible.
“Before, you used to have to get on a plane or in a car and go to a conference center,” she said, which was expensive and time-consuming. “Now there are just so many opportunities to access it, on your computer screen.”
The benefits, though, are the ultimate driver.
“Employees are more confident in themselves," Shales said. "People are getting the opportunity to learn new skills, hone them and grow.”