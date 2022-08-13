OLYMPIA — "Round 5" of the state’s Working Washington Grants program opens Wednesday, with $70 million to be distributed to small businesses affected by the pandemic.
In this round, 60% of the funds will go to businesses in the arts, heritage and science sectors, including operators of live entertainment venues. The other 40% is for hospitality, fitness and personal services businesses and those in all other sectors.
Eligible businesses and nonprofits must be currently active, located in the state and have been licensed and operating before Jan. 1, 2021. They must have had at least $10,000 in revenue in 2019 or 2020, but not more than $5 million in income in 2019. They also must be able to show financial hardship caused by the pandemic, with business costs and expenses above and beyond government fees or taxes.
The grant application period is expected to remain open for 24 days, with application review starting in mid-September and award notification in early October.
