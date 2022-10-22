WENATCHEE — A collaborative effort to boost North Central Washington’s tourism and outdoor recreation industry gets started next month in Wenatchee, organized by State of Washington Tourism and the NCW Economic Development District.

The idea is to bring together business owners, entrepreneurs and community leaders from Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties and the Colville Confederated Tribes to create “a thriving and sustainable regional-tourism and outdoor recreation destination,” according to a press release.



