WENATCHEE — A collaborative effort to boost North Central Washington’s tourism and outdoor recreation industry gets started next month in Wenatchee, organized by State of Washington Tourism and the NCW Economic Development District.
The idea is to bring together business owners, entrepreneurs and community leaders from Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties and the Colville Confederated Tribes to create “a thriving and sustainable regional-tourism and outdoor recreation destination,” according to a press release.
The NCW Tourism Workspace program kicks off with a networking event from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 1 in Wenatchee, followed by four interactive workshops in Wenatchee, Twisp and Nespelem.
The free workshops are designed to address challenges, including:
Preserving and enhancing natural and cultural resources while offering high-quality visitor experiences.
Encouraging stewardship best practices by visitors and residents.
Integrating cultural heritage into the visitor experience.
Integrating key economic drivers like agriculture and retail into the tourism economy.
Increasing residents’ understanding and appreciation of tourism’s economic contributions.
Bolstering tourism projects already underway.
Here is the workshop lineup:
NCW Tourism Summit: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 29 in Wenatchee. It will bring together participants to create a shared vision and begin designing a roadmap.
Outdoor Recreation & Destination Management: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6, Twisp. Participants will work together to identify gaps and opportunities for delivering a world-class outdoor recreation experience. It will be followed by a networking event from 5-6 p.m. that will feature a guest presenter from the region.
Experience Local Food + Farms: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Twisp. Growers, raisers and producers will gather with participants to discuss current trends and best practices, with an eye toward creating new opportunities to experience local foods.
The Power of Arts & Culture: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 18., Nespelem. Artisans, makers and culture representatives will share information and discuss economic opportunities. The workshop will be followed by a networking event from 5-6 p.m. that also will celebrate the program’s completion.
All workshops and events are free, but pre-registration is required. Space is limited and is specifically designed for residents, businesses and organizations operating in the communities of North Central Washington.
Those who attend at least three of the four full-day workshops will receive a certificate of completion from State of Washington Tourism.
