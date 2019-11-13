EAST WENATCHEE — WSU Extension is offering a food-prep training next month for workers in the food service industry.
The training, called ServSafe, will be offered Dec. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chelan-Douglas Health District, 200 Valley Mall Parkway, according to a Wednesday press release.
The course costs $130, including a textbook. People who complete the course will earn a five-year certificate, according to the release.
Anyone interested can call the WSU Extension at (509) 745-8531. Registration should be completed by Nov. 22.