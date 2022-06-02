PULLMAN — Washington State University will be hosting a field day at its Lind Dryland Research Station on Thursday, June 16, according to an announcement from the school.
The field day will give farmers an opportunity to learn firsthand the latest crop research and practices for dryland farming and will include field tours and presentations on spraying technology, winter and spring wheat breeding, wheat diseases and WSU's Plant Diagnostic Clinic.
Washington state pesticide credit certification has been requested for the event, according to a WSU press release.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at 781 E. Experiment Station Rd. northeast of Lind, with tours beginning at 9 a.m. with a lunch and program following the tours. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Samantha Crow at (509) 660-0108 or by email at samantha.crow@wsu.edu.
___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone