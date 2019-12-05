WENATCHEE — Twenty Wenatchee Valley College employees learned Thursday they will be without jobs come Jan. 31.
Eight of those are managers, directors and administrators not represented by a union. The other 12 are classified union employees. Eighteen are from the Wenatchee campus and two from Omak. No teaching positions are affected.
The layoffs are in addition to furloughs affecting at least 160 of the college’s 249 full-time employees. “Right now, the college is faced with many difficult decisions in order to be fiscally responsible and ensure the college’s success and longevity,” WVC President Jim Richardson said in a press release. “Among those difficult decisions was the one to lay off college employees. I understand this a painful time for our campus, and in no way do these layoffs reflect the quality and dedication of the employees who are affected.”
College officials announced in early November that an unexpected 2.1% drop in enrollment this fall, following a longer-term enrollment decline, resulted in a $1 million deficit in the college’s $31 million budget. The fix, they said, would require “meaningful” cuts.
Initially, administrators proposed all full-time employees take 10 unpaid days to narrow the gap. Currently, full-time non-union staff making more than $50,000 a year are taking 10 days of leave without pay before the end of June. Those making $50,000 or less are taking eight days of leave without pay.
Classified union employees agreed this week to take furlough days as well.
“Leave without pay details are being finalized for the classified union and outcomes will be communicated soon,” the college posted on an information page on its website.
Negotiations with the faculty union continue. In early November, the union spokesperson said it did not favor the proposals for furloughs or layoffs.
“While it is uncertain if faculty will take furlough days, they continue to work together with administrators and are considering other ways to help the college budget,” Richardson said Thursday.
Another meeting with the faculty budget review task force is scheduled for Monday.
In addition to layoffs and furlough days, other positions that are vacated through the year will not be automatically filled.
The positions cut Thursday ranged in salaries from $29,000 a year to $100,000 a year, with employees who had been on the job for less than a year to 15 years, according to Reagan Bellamy, WVC’s human resources director. The employees received layoff notices in face-to-face meetings. The rest of the employees were notified in an email from Richardson Thursday afternoon.
The decision about which positions to cut was made by Richardson, together with his cabinet members, Bellamy said.
Brett Riley, vice president of administrative services, said other cost-cutting measures include reductions in contracted services, streamlining and prioritizing expenditures.
At this time, basic college operations, classes, academic programs and student support services will continue to operate normally, according to the press release.
WVC has created an information page on its website to address some of the detailed questions about the budget and budget-cutting measures. It is located at wvc.edu/about/budget/.