YAKIMA — Hotel Maison will join the Tapestry Collection by Hilton this fall.
The Tapestry Collection by Hilton was launched in 2017 to provide customers an independent hotel experience with the backing and recognition of a major hotel brand.
Joining the Tapestry Collection will expose the downtown Yakima hotel to a broader range of leisure travelers, said Elizabeth Morrier McGree, vice president of JEM Development, owner of the hotel, in a news release.
Hotel Maison will retain its name, design and feel, but guests will be able to book through Hilton's reservation system starting this fall, and stays are eligible for points in Hilton's loyalty program.
Improvements to the hotel will provide guests access to upgraded televisions, new fitness amenities and additional event space.
JEM Development opened the 36-room Hotel Maison in 2016. The 1910s building at 321 E. Yakima Ave. was once the hall and meeting space for the Yakima Freemasons, and many historic features are intact.
JEM Development also owns the neighboring Hilton Garden Inn. A Hampton Inn and Suites is also in the works in the former Yakima Mall food court at the corner of Third Street and Yakima Avenue.