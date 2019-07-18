YAKIMA — The Yakima City Council voted this week to scrap outdated sections of the municipal code that prohibit cruising events in the city limits.
The council voted 5-2 to repeal code requirements for commercial liability insurance and special events permits related to cruising, with Kathy Coffey and Carmen Mendez the dissenting votes.
But don't fill up the gas tank on your hot rod yet. City Clerk Sonya Claar Tee said the vote does not immediately repeal the code requirements and people cannot simply start hosting cruising events around town.
Staff now will draft an ordinance repealing the cruising control ordinance for council's consideration at its Aug. 5 meeting. If approved, changes will take place in early September, city spokesman Randy Beehler said.
The council also directed staff to recruit a group of cruising advocates to meet and discuss potential ways to address concerns about liability insurance requirements. That group will be formed soon, Beehler said.
The trigger for Tuesday's vote came at a June 4 council meeting, when the organizer of Cruisin' the Ave — a popular event featuring classic and custom cars driving up and down Yakima Avenue — announced the cancellation of the summertime showcase for the first time in six years.
T.J. Davis, owner of Shorty's Sweets and Treats, said the city's insurance requirements were too expensive. The cheapest policy his insurer could find cost $2,300, Davis told the council.
But in a July 5 memo, City Manager Cliff Moore shared findings from the city's legal counsel pointing out that special event insurance necessary for Cruisin' the Ave is available at an estimated $300 to $750 per event.
Although the city should not sponsor or insure the event, according to Moore's memo, local car clubs could band together for better rates.
City legal staff felt strongly that the insurance requirements should remain in place and that getting rid of them would expose the city to increased liability, Moore said in the memo.
"We strongly believe it would be detrimental," he said of repealing the insurance requirements. "If we don't prohibit it, it's as if we're sanctioning it."