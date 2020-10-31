YAKIMA — Sonoco plans to close its Yakima plastic thermoforming plant in December, according to a notice from the state Employment Security Department.
According to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, 133 workers will lose their jobs with the closure, which is expected to happen around Dec. 20.
Sonoco, based in Hartsville, S.C., has been operating the plant at 2801 River Road since 2017. Prior to that, California-based Peninsula Packaging operated the Yakima plant for five years before Sonoco acquired the company. The plant had been producing a variety of packaging for agricultural commodities, such as apples.
Brian Risinger of Sonoco told the Yakima Herald-Republic the closure is due to macroeconomic conditions impacting produce packing operations, challenging conditions on the West Coast and Mexico and the loss of a large customer connected to the Yakima plant. The company is consolidating its West Coast operations to align with market conditions and customers, he said.
”The Yakima community has been very supportive, as has the local government leadership,” he said in an email. “It’s a great place to do business, we just had to make some tough decisions about our overall West Coast operating footprint, as well as realigning one of our facilities in Mexico.”
Sonoco is looking for a buyer for its Yakima facility, he said.
According to a news release, Sonoco reported net sales of $1.31 billion during the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3.1% from the same period a year ago.