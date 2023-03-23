FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before Senate panel, on Capitol Hill in Washington

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 16. 

 Reuters/Mary F. Calvert/File photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated on Thursday that she was prepared to take further action to ensure that Americans' bank deposits stay safe amid turmoil in the banking system.

"As I have said, we have used important tools to act quickly to prevent contagion," Yellen said in remarks to the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee hearing.



