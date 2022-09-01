New jobs, new faces
The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation Board of Directors recently selected officers and committee chairs for 2022-23.
President: Don Gurnard
Vice president and Scholarship Committee chair: Joshua Wood
Secretary/treasurer and Budget and Finance Committee chair: Brenda Alcala
Development Committee chair: Jorden Jessup
Liz Walker, a licensed mental health counselor, has joined the Behavioral Health team at Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake. Walker will provide assessments, diagnosis, treatment planning, and counseling for those with trauma, anxiety, depression, grief, eating disorders and other mental health concerns. Walker earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in counseling psychology from Washington State University. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Central Washington University.
Wenatchee attorney Russell J. Speidel was named in Washington Super Lawyers, 2022 edition, as one of the top attorneys in the state for the 15th time in a row. Speidel is the only estate planning and probate lawyer in North Central Washington to have received this title. The honor is given to attorneys who have demonstrated excellence in the practice of law.
Lake Chelan Valley Habitat for Humanity has a new executive director, Michelle Fanton. She has more than 20 years of experience in the service sector, mostly in the wine industry, with a bachelor’s degree in biology and psychology and graduate studies in horticulture with a concentration in vineyard management from Cornell University. Fanton has skills in customer relations, marketing, bookkeeping, research, documentation and managing teams of employees.
Chris Arkle has joined Homchick, Smith & Associates PLLC as a certified public accountant.
North Cascades Bank recently welcomed Sean McFarlain as a mortgage loan officer for the Omak/Okanogan market. McFarlain brings more than nine years of banking and finance experience. He previously worked at Envoy Mortgage as a loan originator and managed customer lending relationships in Spokane. McFarlain was a branch manager for Key Bank in Seattle and holds National Multistate Licensing System & Registry licenses for Washington and Idaho.
Congrats
David Kazemba of Overcast Law Offices was named a Super Lawyers 2022 Rising Star Honoree. Only 2.5% of attorneys in the state are chosen.
Salcido Group of Companies CEO Malachi Salcido was recently a featured presenter at the Mid-C seminar. The event was focused on progress and challenges in the Western energy markets. The presentation was titled “Crypto Loads & Trends: Past, Present & Future,” with 162 attendees.
Wenatchee accounting firm Homchick, Smith & Associates PLLC announces the following CPA promotions: Tristin Tingey and Bergen Lane, promoted to senior, and Tyler McGee, promoted to director.
Stephanie Cortez has been promoted to outside sales manager at Service Driven Transport in East Wenatchee. She previously served as a logistics planner, but in her new role Cortez will support the sales staff and maintain a focus on growth.
— Jenni Rodas, World staff
Email your business news to rodas@wenatcheeworld.com.