New faces, new jobs
Peoples Bank announced the appointment of Javier Tovar as a mortgage loan representative at the Wenatchee Financial Center. Tovar brings expertise in consumer lending, mortgage lending and financial literacy.
Selina Danko and Corey Kane have joined the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center's Board of Directors.
Danko serves as the outreach specialist for Link Transit. She comes to the board with extensive experience in community involvement including volunteer management, event planning and professional writing.
Kane is an attorney for Lacy, Kane & Kube, with experience in civil litigation conflict resolution, including mediation. He has a passion for providing for the needs of the community and is looking forward to serving on the board.
Stifel announced that Alisa Franklin has joined its Wenatchee branch as a registered investment associate. She holds Series 7 and 66 securities licenses and Washington State Insurance License. As a member of the Taylor/Bryant Investment Group, Franklin will assist in the team’s overall investment strategy and process. She earned a bachelor's degree in international studies from the University of Washington. She is an active Chelan-Douglas County CASA volunteer, president of the Cashmere Youth Soccer Association, member of the Cashmere Rotary Club and former director of San Nicolas Project nonprofit.
Andy Petro recently joined North Cascades Bank. He will serve as the commercial market manager for the Wenatchee market. Petro will lead the bank's Wenatchee Commercial Lending Team and business development efforts. He worked as a principal relationship manager for Wells Fargo, managing commercial customer relationships in North Central Washington. A graduate of Humboldt State University and the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington, he also completed the Graduate Commercial Lending School with the American Banking Association. Petro serves on the board of the Wenatchee Rotary, Stage Kids of Washington and the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. His hobbies include fishing, hiking, and experiencing good food and wine.
D.A. Davidson & Co. has announced the promotions of Jean Biles and Stephanie Lamey in the firm’s Wenatchee branch.
Biles has been named a senior registered associate. She joined D.A. Davidson in 2009 after previous work with another investment firm.
Lamey has earned the title of registered client associate, a reflection of her exceptional work and having recently earned additional professional licensing. She has been with D.A. Davidson since 2019.
Cashmere-based law firm Gatens Green Weidenbach has added attorney Matthew Hitchcock to its team. Hitchcock’s practice areas include real estate, litigation and land use. He has been practicing law in the Wenatchee valley for more than four years.
He served in the Army before attending Boise State University and obtaining his law degree from the University of Idaho.
Congrats
The Kanzi apple, known as “the Foodie’s Choice,” has won a series of blind taste tests and is the noted preference of chefs and bakers nationwide. The latest win came in October. Barstool Sports conducted a blind taste test of 16 apples, with Kanzi taking the top honor.
The Kanzi, a hybrid of the Gala and Braeburn apples, is the second best-selling applie in Europe. It is grown in the U.S. by a select group of Wenatchee-based CMI Orchards’ growers.
Debbie Piepel is retiring after working 41 years at Cascade Veterinary Clinics. From her start as a receptionist at the original North Wenatchee Avenue clinic, on to office manager, and more recently by helping to establish and actively manage the Leavenworth clinic, Piepel has interacted with many clients, pets and the community.
Link Transit Clerk of the Board Laura Leon recently joined the board of directors for the Confluence Rotary Foundation. Leon, a 2002 Eastmont High School graduate, grew up in Orondo and graduated from Washington State University in 2006. Her first position was as a bilingual employment specialist for the Employment Security Department in Wenatchee followed by a marketing and events manager job in New York for nine years. She spent two years in Los Angeles as the operations manager for the music marketing firm 740 Project. She also is an active member of Confluence Rotary and serves on the board for Columbia Valley Community Health.
— Cala Flamond, Business World staff
Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.