New faces, new jobs

Chevelle Yeckel

Chevelle Yeckel of Tonasket as the new riparian and water quality planner for the Okanogan Conservation District. Yeckel will help landowners and managers interested in voluntarily restoring private stream banks to improve water quality and in-stream habitats.

Nancy Spurgeon

The North Central Accountable Community of Health has added Nancy Spurgeon to its board of directors.

Spurgeon is part of the leadership council for the Chelan-Douglas Coalition for Health improvement and is assuming the Chelan-Douglas CHI seat of the NCACH previously held by Kaitlin Quirk.

Spurgeon retired from the Wenatchee Valley College in 2019 as the director of the Early Childhood Education Department. She continues to serve the department as an adjunct faculty member. She has also worked as an ECEAP preschool teacher, a Head Start Education and Disabilities Services director, a campus child care center director, and a home childcare program operator.

Jessica Harriman has joined the Omak Edward Jones office as a financial adviser. She will be working with Douglas Sklar.

Diana Stumbaugh

Diana Stumbaugh has completed her mediator certification program through the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center and will be serving on the mediation team.

Chris Millsap of Chelan has been named as the vice chairperson of the board of directors at Northwest Multiple Listing Service. Millsap is the owner and designated broker at RE/MAX Advantage at Lake Chelan. He has 43 years of industry experience and has owned or co-owned tow construction companies and a title and escrow company.

Congrats

John Cary

John Cary, Stemilt Growers’ director of planning and analytics, is one of six chosen to participate in the U.S. Apple Association’s 2022 NextGen Apple Fellowship, the organization’s emerging leader program.

The program will focus on providing fellows annually with career development, one-on-one mentoring, hands-on advocacy experience, community service work and many other leadership opportunities.

Papé Material Handling has been named as the Combilift dealer of the year for 2021. The award is given in recognition of excellent performance and customer service during the past 12 months. Papé Material Handling's Wenatchee location is at 3500 Highway 97A, Wenatchee.

Zach Davies

Zach Davies, CFP, of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Inc., has been promoted to first vice president/investments. Stifel’s office is at 1 Fifth St., Suite 300, Wenatchee.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Email your business news to flamond@wenatcheeworld.com.



