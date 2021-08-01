Elizabeth Averill will serve as Quincy High School’s assistant principal starting next school year. She served as dean of students at the school this past year. She previously taught business and marketing for nine years at the school and was selected as the 2019 Washington State Marketing Teacher of the Year.
Peoples Bank welcomes Teddy Bakke as a commercial banking officer at the Wenatchee Financial Center. Bakke has more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Pacific Engineering & Design welcomes Carlos Meza to the drafting team. Meza was raised in the Moses Lake area. He brings years of technical expertise and drafting design experience.
The Douglas County Commissioners appointed Jenn Biggar as the interim appointment of Superior Court Clerk. Biggar will be filling the unexpired term of Clerk Tristan Worthen and will fill the position until the next general election. Biggar has been a Douglas County employee for five years; she brings many years of experience in the legal field as well as management and administrative expertise to the position.
Kristi McPherson has joined Banner Bank as a loan officer at the Wenatchee Loan Center. McPherson has 23 years of expertise in the region’s real estate services sector, including extensive experience in executive leadership in the title insurance industry, business development, escrow management and customer service. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University and has her state Department of Licensing certificate to teach continuing education for Realtors. During her career she has also volunteered with the North Central Washington Association of Realtors, NAPMW Wenatchee Valley and Building North Central Washington.
Stacy Luckensmeyer has been named the new president of Write on the River, taking over for Lorna Rose-Hahn, who recently stepped down from the post, but remains on the board. Luckensmeyer previously had been vice president. Holly Thorpe is now vice president of the nonprofit writers’ organization.
Pacific Engineering & Design announces the retirement of Bob Windsor. Windsor joined Pacific Engineering & Design in 1995, where he served as an AutoCAD and Revit Technician for the structural engineering department.