New jobs, new faces
Windy Strauss has joined Caliber Home Loans as a senior loan consultant. She has previous underwriting background in the real estate industry.
Wenatchee Rotary began its 99th year of service July 1 with new officers and a new international theme, Rotary Connects the World. Mike Kintner takes over as president from Pete Van Well, who will remain on the board as immediate past president. Kory Kalahar is president-elect, while Alice Meyer joins the board as president-elect nominee. Michelle Shermer, Dante Gutierrez-Zamora and Dan Maher start terms as first-year board members. Gary Provo, Andy Petro and Claudia DeRobles continue as second-year board members, while Dawn Davies, Marcia Henkle and Garry Sparks serve terms as third-year board members. Frank Clifton resumes the office of secretary and Allan Galbraith remains club treasurer.
Samantha Fraley has joined Augustedge PLLC as an insurance producer. She is a University of Idaho graduate who obtained her property and casualty as well as life and disability insurance license in 2016. Augustedge’s lead accountant, Star Montgomery, is now Quickbooks online certified. Spencer Brown is the newest addition to the Augustedge team as an accounting intern. He is enrolled at Central Washington University and will be a senior this fall. Lane Etheridge joined Augustedge Real Estate in January. He has been working in real estate for a number of years and has closed over 115 homes and/or properties.
Stefanie Clift has joined the staff at Caliber Home Loans as a loan consultant with Caliber Home Loans. She has been working with mortgage clients for the last 10 plus years.
North Meridian Title and Escrow LLC has announced the addition of escrow officer/LPO Bobbe Frederick to its Chelan branch.
Premier One Properties has hired Laura Jaecks to be a member of its real estate sales team. Her experience includes being the Capital Projects Manager for the Port of Chelan County and Executive Director of Camp Fire USA in addition to co-owning local businesses. She is an elected member of the Wenatchee School Board and serves as a board member for the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center.
Deputy Anthony Coble recently joined the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Coble comes to the Sheriff’s Office with experience working for the Colville Tribal Police and Brewster Police Department. Upon completion of his field-training program, he will be assigned to work the south district of the county, which consists of area around Brewster, Pateros and the Methow Valley.
Leslie LePore-Freytag has been hired as the transitional executive director for Pybus Public Market. She will succeed departing executive director Steve Robinson later this summer.
The Pear Bureau Northwest (PBNW) and the Fresh Pear Committee (FPC) recently announced local elected officers to the board: In the position of chairman will be new officer Mike Taylor of Wenatchee. New officers for the Fresh Pear Committee were also elected. Mike Parrish of Wenatchee will serve as first vice chairman for the committee.
Pacific Engineering & Design welcomes Kevin Winner, PE, to its structural engineering team. He brings structural experience and residential design expertise to the firm’s local office.
John P. Davis has been hired at Complete Design, Inc. as a licensed structural engineer. Davis brings more than five years of experience to the company.
Stemilt is adding Darrin Belton to its agriculture leadership team in the newly created position of business development director of Stemilt Ag Services (SAS). Belton joins Stemilt’s agriculture division after a 31-year career in various roles at Wilbur Ellis. He is a board member of the Washington Apple Education Foundation, the Yakima County Pest Board and the Zillah School District.
Congratulations
Gene Sharratt is the recipient of the 2019 WASA Golden Gavel Award. He received the award at the summer conference of the Association of the Washington School Principals and the Washington Association of School Administrators, held recently in Spokane.
Ephrata detailer Bill “The Buff Man” Quinn served his seventh year on the Air Force One Detailing Team at the Seattle Museum of Flight July 7-14. The team worked to maintain and protect the original presidential jet Air Force One and more than a dozen additional historic aircraft on exhibit in the museum’s Airpark Pavilion.
Stemilt donated $100,000 to the Washington Apple Education Foundation, which works to impact lives through access to educational opportunities. The non-profit awarded more than $1 million in scholarships to 310 students last year. Stemilt has been partnering with WAEF for nearly 25 years and raises funds through Stemilt’s TKM Golf Tournament and the company’s Community Investment Committee.
Coldwell Banker LaVigne has announced the recipients of its 2018 Coldwell Banker Corporate Awards for 2018: Sinden Harum, International President’s Circle; Tana Wood, International Diamond Society; Carole Keane, International Diamond Society; Leann McCamey, International Diamond Society; André Peters, International Sterling Society; Alfredo Iztas, International Sterling Society; and Shannon Kraft, International Sterling Society.
Russell J. Speidel has been named in Washington Super Lawyers, 2019 edition, as one of the top attorneys in Washington. Speidel is the only estate planning and probate lawyer in North Central Washington to receive this honor, which he has received each year since 2007.
Draggoo Financial Group recently had a grand opening and tour of its new building at 1301 Walla Walla Ave. in Wenatchee.
Julz Fowler received the Leading Edge Award from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and NormaJean Jessup received the President’s Circle Award.
Staying on top
Physical therapist Justin Harris, DPT of Associates in Physical Therapy in East Wenatchee has earned board certification as an Orthopedic Certified Specialist through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties.
Kettlebell Lady Leanne Wylet recently completed her Functional Movement Systems Capacity Movement Screening certification.
Becky Pottorff, Licenced Massage Therapist and flexologist at Quintessential Massage, PLLC, recently completed a 12-hour continuing education class in Kenmore titled “Reflexology Off the Map with Tina Bystrom.”
