New faces, new jobs
Hometown Hearing has announced the addition of Audiologist Aimee Seely-Fadich to its team. She brings with her 25 years of experience including ENT Medical clinics, the V.A., and private practice and has worked with patients in all stages of life.
Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center has two new staff members:
Eada Talal Al-Soodani is the new program coordinator, taking over duties such as volunteer coordination, small claims mediation support, data/record keeping and community outreach. Al-Soodani holds a bachelor’s degrees in political science, public policy, society and identity from the University of Oregon.
Charles Boespflug is the new resolution specialist for the Eviction Resolution Program. Boespflug is multi-lingual in French and Spanish. He has experience working in call centers specializing in customer support and problem resolution. Boespflug has a master’s degree in comparative political science from the University of Idaho.
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce has welcomed new outreach coordinator Maya Johnson-Burgos. Johnson-Burgos has experience in business relations and real estate.
Columbia Valley Community Health CEO David Olson is retiring from his position after five years in the job. Olson joined CVCH as its chief executive officer in June 2016. Manuel Navarro, CVCH chief operating officer, will serve as interim CEO after Olson departs on Jan. 31.
Dr. Malcolm Butler is stepping down as CVCH's chief medical officer to return to family practice. Butler said he wanted to cut down on his work in the final chapter of his career and so decided to return to his work as a primary care physician. He also had been serving as the Chelan-Douglas Health District's health officer. His last day in that post was Aug. 31.
Dr. Felipe Gutierrez has been selected to take Butler's position at CVCH. Gutierrez formerly worked at the Phoenix Veterans Affairs Health Care System for about eight years. Born in Mexico and raised in the United States, Gutierrez obtained his master’s in public health from the University of California, Berkeley and his medical degree from the University of Utah. He obtained his residency in internal medicine and pediatrics in Phoenix and a fellowship in infectious disease at the University of New Mexico.
Grant County PUD General Manager and CEO Kevin Nordt is transitioning to the role of chief resource officer while he undergoes cancer treatment. Nordt has served as GM since June 2016 and has worked at the Grant PUD since 2006. Rich Wallen, the PUD's chief operations officer, will serve as acting GM through the remainder of the year. He has worked at the PUD since 2017. PUD commissioners will select a long-term replacement.
Congratulations
The Leavenworth/Pine Village KOA Holiday Campground has earned the 2022 KOA President’s Award and KOA Founder’s Award. The President’s Award is presented to campgrounds meeting exceptional quality standards and receiving high customer service scores from camping guests. The KOA Founder’s Award is awarded to campground owners and managers who attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review. The awards were presented Nov. 16 at the Annual International Convention in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Ty Jessup has been reappointed to the Washington Grain Commission as Wheat Industry Representative, Position 2. Jessup is the current marketing manager for HighLine Grain Growers in Waterville. He has served on the commission since 2012.
Homchick, Smith & Associates, PLLC has announced the addition of Joy McCallum-Clark as firm administrator/director of human resources, Rachel Evans as an accountant, and Nora Speelmon to client accounting services.
Community contributions
Starr Ranch Growers will donate 49 boxes of fresh Juici apples throughout the holiday season to The Store, a Nashville-based free grocery store that offers healthy food for those that may need supplements to their income as they work toward self-sufficiency.
Staying on top
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 recently held a pinning ceremony at Station No. 1 to celebrate the completion of the 12-week Recruit Academy. The recruits will now be assigned to a shift to continue their training. Members from the class of 20-03 included Conner Ross, Nate Aiken and Matt Rick. Class of 21-03 included Kevin Weed, Blake Duncan, Jacob Poteet, Ryan Lovercamp and James Jahr.
