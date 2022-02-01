New Jobs, new faces
Stemilt Growers has welcomed Elizabeth Price as a communications specialist where she will distribute press releases, manage social media accounts and contribute to the Stemilt Stem blog. Price is a graduate of Eastmont High School and attended Eastern Washington University where she earned a degree in journalism.
Confluence Health has announced the hiring of Katie Grove as the director of marketing and communications. Grove will design strategies to build and support the complex marketing and communications needs of the regional health system. Grove brings with her more than 15 years of experience. She most recently worked as the marketing and community relations manager for Columbia Valley Community Health. In addition, she serves as the marketing committee chair for the Pybus Foundation Board of Directors and was a founding board member of Wenatchee Pride.
Chelan Valley Hope welcomes a new Executive Director Tamara Hively. Hively was born and raised in Wenatchee and has a background with nonprofit management, leadership and has previously worked in a counseling, case management and social services capacity for individuals and families. Hively will focus on strengthening client programs, managing community and staff relationships and assisting the board of directors with creating and implementing strategic goals and plans that will support the mission of the nonprofit. Chelan Valley Hope provides under-resourced families and individuals with assistance, advocacy and referral services in the Greater Chelan Valley.
Matias Rudback recently joined the ownership group at Pacific Engineering. Featuring a diverse background of experience, he brings dynamic and analytical expertise to our leadership team.
Rocky Pond Estate Winery in Orondo has hired Elizabeth Keyser as winemaker. She previously was assistant winemaker at HALL Family Wines in Napa Valley and has a master's degree with a concentration in enology from Cornell University. She will be working with renowned winemaking consultant Steve Leveque to craft wines for the winery. Rocky Pond Estate Winery is owned by David and Michelle Dufenhorst.
Congrats
The Washington Apple Commission recently reappointed five members to the Board of Directors for another three-year term.
- Dave Robison, Grower, District 1
- Michael Roche, Grower, District 2
- West Mathison, Grower, District 3
- Jorge Sanchez, Dealer, District 1
- Miles Kohl, Dealer, District 2
Other members of the commission are:
- Mark Stennes, Grower, District 1
- Cass Gebbers, Grower, District 1
- Jim Thomas, Grower, District 3
- James Foreman, Grower, District 2
- David Douglas, Grower, District 2
- Jon Alegria, Grower, District 2
- Bob Mast, Dealer, District 1
- James Hazen, Dealer, District 2
- Bill Walker, WSDA Representative
Numerica Credit Union has been named as one of the 2021 Top 100 Best Companies to work for in the state of Washington according to Seattle Business Magazine. The company came in at number 14 in the large business category. To be recognized for the award, businesses offer detailed information about their workplace and employees respond to a comprehensive survey.
Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center has announced several new additions to the team:
- Jennifer Riley and Jeffrey Lau have completed the mediator certification program to join the Mediation Team.
- David Garcia and Billie Bohannon have joined the organization’s Board of Directors. Garcia is an assistant principal for Eastmont School district and serves on the Eastmont Foundation Board. Bohannon works as a real estate agent for Keller Williams NCW. She volunteers with Serve Wenatchee and serves on the committee for Building North Central Washington (BNCW).
The Chelan-Douglas Firefighters Association honored Matt Brunner, former Cashmere Fire chief, and Mick LaMar, former chief of Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue, on Dec. 6 for their many years of service before retiring this year.
Douglas County Fire District No. 4 (Orondo) recently celebrated its 75th anniversary.
Orondo Firefighter Scott Carter received a Heroes’ Award for rescuing a man from a burning vehicle earlier in the year.
Mike Rolfs has retired from Pacific Engineering after a 27-year career to pursue his personal passions.
— Cala Flamond, Business World staff