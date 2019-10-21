New jobs, new faces
The North Central Educational Service District has announced the addition of Mario Martinez as a network support technician serving the Brewster and Bridgeport school districts. Martinez earned an associate degree in information technology-networking from the University of Phoenix. Previously, he served as an operation technician with US Electrodynamics, which operates as a space satellite earth station.
Noah King and Kalyi Sells have joined the staff of Howard Syria and Century 21 Exclusively. They both specialize in residential property sales.
Kendra Johnson has joined the Wenatchee Wild staff as full-time office administrator.
Key Methods has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 12th-annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
MJ Neal Associates, Architects PLLC has announced two new members to its team: Jessica Lam is a graduate of the University of Washington. She moved to Wenatchee from Renton, where she worked previously in the retail industry before transitioning to architecture. Jessica joins the team as an architectural intern. Chris Hanson is a graduate of Washington State University. He moved to the Wenatchee Valley in 2015 and has since gained experience in the construction process by providing drafting services for a local general contractor. Chris joins the team as a project designer.
Capital Insurance Group (CIG) has hired Scott Elliott as its new CIG Agency Development Manager (ADM) for Central and Eastern Washington. He is based out of a Spokane office.
Certified mediator Tammra Brost recently joined the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center’s mediation team.
Augustedge has announced a new agent, Joni Tomlinson, has joined its real estate team. Tomlinson has an extensive background in professional staging.
Biosports Physical Therapy welcomes Wenatchee native Cy Grommitt, DPT, to its team. Grommitt’s experience includes biomechanics research, studying ACL injuries and total knee replacements, as well as strength and conditioning for athletic development.
Congrats
State Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, has been honored for his efforts to help students learn about agriculture. Hawkins, who serves the 12th District, received the 2019 Legislator of the Year Award from the Washington Association of Agricultural Educators. Jennifer Crane, an agriculture science teacher at Eastmont Junior High School in East Wenatchee, presented Hawkins with the award in her classroom.
Mikael Martinez of Complete Design Inc. has earned her state license as an architect.
Lake Chelan HomeWatch has earned Accredited Member status from the National Home Watch Association for the seventh year. Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse was recently honored as Legislator of the Year by the Pacific Northwest Waterways Association at the group’s annual convention in Vancouver. The association annually awards its Legislator of the Year award to a member of Congress who has gone above and beyond in supporting waterborne commerce, economic development and navigation infrastructure in the Pacific Northwest. Newhouse represents the 4th congressional district, which includes Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
