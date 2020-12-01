Congrats
East Wenatchee City Councilwoman Shayne Magdoff recently received an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities.
The AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in four core areas:
- Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements
- Public sector resource management
- Community planning and development
- Effective local leadership
To earn the certificate, Magdoff completed more than 60 hours of training credits and demonstrated community service. She was appointed to the city council on June 26, 2018.
City of Leavenworth Building Inspector Mark Barnes is now a fully accredited Certified Building Official. Barnes began working for the city in 2018 as the building and code Inspector.
Dale Whaley has received the Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents during the 2020 Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference.
Whaley, who works in Douglas County and is the regional agent for ag and natural resources, joined the faculty at Washington State University in 2002. He has a master’s degree in entomology and a bachelor’s degree in integrated pest management, both from WSU.
Alfonso Rios has been promoted to the position of press manager at The Wenatchee World’s Wilfred R. Woods Production Facility at 3 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Rios has been with The World since 2005 and brings knowledge of both the printing press and production operations to the position.
New jobs, new faces
Oscar Rodriguez has joined The Wenatchee World as a staff reporter focusing on the Latino community and how it has been affected — and continues to be affected — by COVID-19. In addition to reporting, he will expand on reaching the community through other mediums and platforms. Rodriguez, an Eastmont High School alum, has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and English from the University of Washington.
Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center has two newly certified mediators, Steve Kolk and Joanne Dalinkus. After completing the requisite training, practical experience and an interview with WVDRC’s Certification Committee, the WVDRC Board recognized the certification of Kolk and Dalinkus at its October Board Retreat.