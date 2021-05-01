New faces, new jobs
Cashmere-based Crunch Pak recently hired Andy Kimbrel as director of sales and marketing. Kimbrel comes to Crunch Pak with 12 years’ experience in the footwear industry at LaCrosse Footwear Inc., where he directed regional sales for several premium footwear brands and managed accounts such as REI, Filson, Scheels, Zappos and federal and local governments.
The Washington Apple Commission welcomes the recent re-election of five commissioners to the Board of Directors.
The commissioners, who were elected for a three-year term, are:
- Cass Gebbers: Grower Position 2, District 1
- Bob Mast: Dealer Position 10, District 1
- David Douglas: Grower Position 6, District 2
- Jim Hazen: Dealer Position 12, District 2
- Jim Thomas: Grower Position 4, District 3
Other members on the commission are:
- Mark Stennes: Grower Position 1, District 1
- Dave Robison: Grower Position 3, District 1
- Jorge Sanchez: Dealer Position 11, District 1
- James Foreman: Grower Position 5, District 2 (Chair)
- Michael Roche: Grower Position 7, District 2
- Jon Alegria: Grower Position 8, District 2
- Miles Kohl: Dealer Position 13, District 2
- West Mathison: Grower Position 9, District 3
- James Nelson: WSDA Representative
The Washington Apple Commission Board of Directors consists of 14 members: nine growers, four dealers and one Washington State Department of Agriculture Representative.
Staying on top
Wenatchee School District has eight new National Board Certified teachers, bringing the total in the district to 113. National Board Certification is the highest and most rigorous certification process for teaching in the nation.
- Ronda Brender, Orchard Middle School
- Sarah LeFebvre, Sunnyslope
- Aaron MacKenzie, Washington Elementary
- Kara Melton, Wenatchee High School
- Sharon Osborn, Lincoln Elementary
- Kelli Ottley, Pioneer Middle School
- Kimberly Rumley-Wells, Lewis & Clark Elementary
- Kelly Sims, Wenatchee High School
Congrats
Lorena Urrutia, a mortgage loan officer at the Peoples Bank Wenatchee Financial Center, was recently named the company’s 2021 Community Stewardship Award recipient. The award is presented to an employee who volunteers their time and resources to enhance, preserve and promote a thriving community. Urrutia was recognized for her ongoing involvement with the Wenatchee Confluence Rotary, National Association of Professional Mortgage Women, and Women’s Service League of North Central Washington. She also serves as a board member of the North Central Washington Hispanic Business Council and has received numerous awards for her leadership on civil rights and social justice issues.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
