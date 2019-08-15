WENATCHEE — The YWCA announced Wednesday that it'll reconsider the closure of its thrift store on Wenatchee Avenue.
The organization announced in July that the store would close at the end of September as the organization changes leadership. Its executive director Jenny Pratt retired last month after 18 years with the organization.
Then YWCA announced Wednesday that its board of directors is reconsidering, according to a press release.
“With any transition in leadership, as the YWCA NCW has experienced recently, with the retirement of our Executive Director, the board is re-evaluating all of its programs, and making changes to ensure the success of each," said Board President Clover Simon in the release. "With a few changes in the store, we are experiencing growth that we believe will lead to the economic stability of this community resource."