SEATTLE — The Seattle-based pizza chain Zeeks will pay delivery drivers about $409,000 after allegedly failing to disclose how much of its delivery charge was paid to drivers.

The settlement announced Wednesday is Zeeks' second in recent years. In 2019, the company agreed to pay about $285,000 to 257 drivers because of the same issue.



