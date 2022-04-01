KIRKLAND — Ziply Fiber is gearing up add ultra-high-speed fiber to its existing copper network in the Wenatchee area later this year.
The change will provide customers with access to Ziply Fiber’s “Gig-speed,” or Gigabit fiber connectivity including 5-gig and 2-gig residential services.
The Kirkland-based company purchased Frontier Communications’ phone, internet and television service in May 2020. The commitment made at the time was to invest $500 million over three years in projects to expand access and boost service across its 250,000-square-mile service area, which includes Chelan and Douglas counties and other areas of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. The fiber upgrade is part of a $30 million investment in its intermarket fiber backbone. It currently has more than 60 fiber build projects completed or underway.
The company recently launched fiber-optic services after upgrading its network in Mukilteo, Oakesdale, Sultan and Woodland, Washington, as well as Blanchard, Bonners Ferry and Potlatch, Idaho. Fiber upgrades at more than a dozen cities will be announced in the coming months.
“The work we’ve done to add additional backbone routes and improve redundancy is especially important due to the high fire danger in this region,” Ziply Fiber CEO Harold Zeitz said in a press release. “With multiple routes in and out of these cities, we are better equipped to keep residents and businesses online.”
When the work in the Wenatchee area will begin depends on permitting and logistics, Ziply spokesperson Dan Miller said Thursday. When it starts, residents will see trucks and crews begin to run fiber aerially between telephone poles and underground in some areas. The network construction will take several months and will include the installation of network equipment in the company’s local offices that will house the infrastructure needed to run and manage the network in each city.
"We will add fiber, which will allow people who have existing copper phone lines and/or DSL service to stay on those services while we do the upgrades, and it’ll give them the choice of service they want once we’re done with the work," he said. "In other cities where we’ve done similar upgrades, the conversion of existing customers over to fiber has been substantial simply given the quality, speed and reliability of the new service, and we would expect the same in Wenatchee."
Ziply’s local engineers and inspectors, and Ziply partners who currently maintain service in the area and across Washington, will do the work, Miller said.
The project also will include clean up and repair of grounds following fiber construction. An online form is available, at ziplyfiber.com/constructioncleanup, for reporting anything that might be missed in that process.
The current project will focus on the Wenatchee core. No firm plans have been made for the outlying areas of Chelan and Douglas counties, Miller said.
"Our plan is to upgrade more than 80% of our entire footprint across our four states to fiber," he said. "We will be doing more in the future."