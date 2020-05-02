WENATCHEE — Frontier Communications’ phone, internet and television customers in Chelan and Douglas counties have a new service provider — Ziply Fiber.
The change became official Friday with the completion of the $1.35 billion sale of Frontier’s operations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana that started a year ago.
The company has about 4,000 customers in Chelan County and 2,000 customers in the western part of Douglas County.
As part of the transition, Frontier Communications employees in the Wenatchee office will become Ziply employees, said Ziply CEO Harold Zeitz.
Customers will see a new name on their monthly bill and might be prompted to reset their user name and password on certain applications, but won’t see too many other changes. Current fees for phone, internet and TV service will remain the same, though Zeitz said he expects service to improve.
“We are going to be a different kind of company,” Zeitz said, which is reflected in the name. “We wanted to describe how we do business. The ‘zip’ is for the fast connections and the ‘-ly’ is for how it does business – honestly, capably, responsibly, quickly and enthusiastically. We’re confident customers will respond to the name and to the service we provide.”
The new company already has started on a three-year plan to invest $500 million in projects to expand access and boost service.
The improvements are designed to help the network perform better while more people across the region work from home and engage with their schools, community groups, friends, customers, business partners and workforces primarily online.
The projects already were in the planning stages when COVID-19 closures sent students and employees home and online, further demonstrating the need for better internet connectivity, Zeitz said.
Ziply Fiber has about 500,000 total customers in its four-state territory. It has the potential and the intent to add more, with its services passing more than 1.7 million residential and business locations.
“We intend to bring fiber to a lot more of our communities,” Zeitz said. “Currently, just over 30% of the businesses and homes we pass have the ability to connect to our fiber today. Our goal is to add a lot more fiber in the coming months and years so that nearly 85% of homes and businesses can get the internet they deserve.”
The company, headquartered in Kirkland with offices in Everett, Beaverton, Oregon, and Hayden, Idaho, expects to add employees in the next several months to help with its service expansion.
All of Ziply Fiber’s executive team either grew up in the Northwest or have spent the better part of 30 years living in the region.
“We live here, which means we’re going to be providing service to our communities, neighbors and friends,” Zeitz said. “That makes getting it right personal for us. By innovating every day, we intend to show people what it means to be a modern, reliable, local brand they can count on.”
For information, go to ziplyfiber.com.