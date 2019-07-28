July 28-- Jul. 28--Walla Walla Sunrise Rotary Club is seeking sponsors and participants for its second annual tongue-in-cheek POINT FIVE K Race "for the rest of us" on Sept. 15.
That's right, point five K -- 19,685 inches, 1,640.4 feet, 546.8 yards, half a kilometer, 0.3 miles, one lap plus 180 feet on a standard running track, 51/2 football fields. A short distance on a pancake-flat surface. NOT a 5K.
"Now is the time to limber up your purse strings and start training for the POINT FIVE K race," said a Rotary member.
Donor forms for the fundraiser are available from Sunrise members and online at ubne.ws/2CdsuTw. Contributions of $500 or more made ahead of time will earn a sponsor's name in large font on the event T-shirt while $250 will earn a sponsor's name in smaller letters.
Bring on the tutus, prom dresses, neon spandex, wrist and head sweatbands and other fun attire, because although not required, costumes are encouraged, along with forming teams and relays at the wheelchair- and cane-friendly perambulation.
Registration is $30 at ubne.ws/2CdsuTw and goes until 1 p.m. Sept. 15, shortly before the "race."
The race will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m., starting and finishing at Quirk Brewing, 425 B St., near the Walla Walla Regional Airport.
Last's year's event brought in more than $6,000 for the new Women and Children Services at Christian Aid Center.
This year, proceeds will go to The Health Center, which provides basic, medical, behavioral health and care management services during school hours at Blue Ridge Elementary, Lincoln High School, Pioneer Middle and Walla Walla High schools.
All participants will receive a POINT FIVE K T-shirt and a "pretentious" oval European finisher sticker. To replenish runners' energy levels, refreshments and doughnuts will be available at the turn, at 0.25 K.
Last year's doughnuts at the turn blossomed into a spontaneous doughnut relay team event, organizers said. As part of the entry fee, those 21 and older can have a beer at Quirk or M.T. Head Brewing, which is on the route at 325 A St. Nonalcoholic beverages are available for all participants, old and young, at both places.
Sunrise Rotary meets Wednesdays at 6:45 a.m. for breakfast and community interest programs at St. Francis Community Center, 722 W. Alder St. For more information, contact President Kerry McEwen at kerrymcewen59@gmail.com or visit wallawallasunriserotary.org/.
Etcetera appears in daily and Sunday editions. Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or afternoons at 526-8313.