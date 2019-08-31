Aug. 31-- Aug. 31--The Beaver Creek A-Frame cabin, located 3 miles off the St. Joe River on Beaver Creek, is available to rent on Recreation.gov for $55 per night.
The cabin is furnished with basic furniture, a wood stove, outdoor washbasin and vault toilet, according to a news release. Reservations can be made through the end of October and will reopen in June 2020. The cabin can be reserved up to six months in advance.
The St. Joe Ranger District has been making improvements to the A-Frame for several years to make it available for the public to rent. The cabin was once privately owned and in need of a new roof, floors and staircase. These improvements were made possible by Secure Rural Schools Title II funding that was recommended by the Idaho Panhandle Resource Advisory Committee.
For more information, or to make your reservation, visit the rental page at recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/10006204).