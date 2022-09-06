Purchase Access

(Reuters) - California avoided rotating power outages as demand hit a record on Tuesday and prices soared to a two-year high as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave blanketing the drought-stricken region.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO), grid operator for most of the state, told utilities to prepare customers for possible rotating outages Tuesday afternoon, but canceled that call late Tuesday with no outages needed.



