LOS ANGELES _ Coast Guard officials said four bodies have been recovered and 30 people are still missing after a 75-foot commercial diving boat caught fire near the shore line of Santa Cruz Island, Calif., early Monday.
Many aboard the boat, identified as the Conception, were believed to be sleeping below deck when the fire broke out in the pre-dawn hours. Authorities continued their search Monday for possible survivors.
Five crew members were already awake and jumped off the boat, which was 20 yards off shore of the north side of Santa Cruz Island near Ventura County, according to U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's coroner office is preparing for a mass casualty incident, said Erik Raney, public information officer with the coroner's office.
"We're gearing up resources to be able to handle the potential for a lot of fatalities off of this boat," Raney said.
Around 3:15 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders overheard a mayday call of the boat on fire, according to the agency. Fire department crews were fighting the fire when the boat sank 20 yards off shore in 64 feet of water, with a portion of the bow sticking out of the water.
In a garbled mayday call reported by NBC Bay Area, a man says there are 39 people aboard.
"I can't breathe," the man frantically says.
The five crew members were rescued by a good Samaritan pleasure craft, the Grape Escape, according to the agency. Two of them sustained leg injuries.
Rescuers from multiple jurisdictions were on the scene off Santa Cruz Island looking for survivors. The effort was hampered by foggy conditions.
Several charter operations run diving expeditions around the Channel Islands. The charters typically take off from Ventura and Santa Barbara Harbor for several days.
The boat departed from its base in Santa Barbara Harbor on Saturday morning and was scheduled to return Monday about 5 p.m.
At Santa Barbara Harbor, employees said they could not comment on the deaths and were still waiting to hear from the Coast Guard. Employees were hugging each other as tourists and other people going fishing were boarding a nearby boat.
Truth Aquatics, the company that owns Conception, is a respected name in the diving world, running several boats off the Channel Islands. Owner Glen Fritzler won the California Scuba Service Award earlier this year for his pioneering work in the industry.
According to California Diving News, Fritzler built the Conception in 1981 and it was a major part of his life and business.
"Conception was California's crown jewel of live-aboard dive boats. It's also where Glen met the love of his life, Dana. On the couple's first dive together they encountered a 17-foot great white shark, truly a memorable first dive-date experience," Diving News reported.
Fritzler told the paper his firm's boats have hosted more than 450,000 divers and more than 1 million dives.
Truth Aquatics would not comment Monday morning. A person who answered the phone said they were waiting for the official word from the Coast Guard and needed to keep their lines clear.
When Rochester was asked if the boat operator has a history of violations, she said, "the vessel has been in full compliance."
"We are working deliberately with the vessel owner operator, who is with us at this time, working on a plan to conduct further assistance for his vessel," Rochester said.
News of the tragedy brought an outpouring of grief from both the diving community and elsewhere.
"Heartbroken over the news out of Santa Cruz (Island). I'm grateful for the heroic first responders and rescuers who are working tirelessly on the scene to ensure every person is found. My thoughts are with the families of all those involved," said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).
Gov. Gavin Newsom also shared a statement on Twitter regarding the fire.
"Our hearts are with the families and loved ones affected by this tragic incident. As we wait to hear more, we are eternally grateful for our heroic first responders that are on site _ working to ensure every individual is found."
