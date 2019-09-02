LOS ANGELES _ The U.S. Coast Guard was involved in a massive rescue operation Monday morning after a 75-foot boat caught fire off the coast of Ventura County, trapping dozens of people.
More than 30 people were missing and officials said some died. Many on the boat, which was off Santa Cruz Island, were believed to be sleeping below deck when the fire broke out and appear to have been trapped.
"This situation is unfolding," said Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney.
Around 3:15 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders overheard a mayday call of the boat on fire with 38 people aboard, according to the agency. Fire department crews were fighting the fire when the boat sank 20 yards off shore in 64 feet of water.
Five people were evacuated on a good Samaritan pleasure craft, Great Escape, according to the agency. There are 33 people still unaccounted for.
The five people who were rescued were reportedly crew members, according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Mark Barney. Two of them sustained leg injuries.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's coroner office is preparing for the possibility of a mass casualty incident, said Erik Raney, public information officer with the coroner's office.
"We're gearing up resources to be able to handle the potential for a lot of fatalities off of this boat," Raney said.
The Coast Guard said, "a group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers."
Rescuers from multiple jurisdictions were on the scene off Santa Cruz Island looking for survivors. The effort was hampered by foggy conditions.
A law enforcement source said the boat was largely destroyed by the fire and what was left was being towed to a harbor.
The operation was occurring off Santa Cruz Island, where the boat caught fire around 3:30 a.m.
The diving boat was found on the north side of the island in flames, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
Several charter operations run diving expeditions around the Channel Islands. The charters typically take off from Ventura and Santa Barbara harbor for several days.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department identified the boat as the Conception, which is based in Santa Barbara Harbor.
News of the tragedy brought an outpouring of grief from both the diving community and elsewhere.
"Heartbroken over the news out of Santa Cruz (Island). I'm grateful for the heroic first responders and rescuers who are working tirelessly on the scene to ensure every person is found. My thoughts are with the families of all those involved," said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).
