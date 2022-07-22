FILE PHOTO: California Governor Gavin Newsom in Los Angeles

FILE PHOTO: California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

 LUCY NICHOLSON

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a law that would allow private citizens to sue people who sell, manufacture or distribute assault weapons and guns made at home to avoid tracing.

The law is a swipe at a Texas law that allows individuals to sue anyone who helps a woman obtain an illegal abortion in the state.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?