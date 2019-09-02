Sept. 02-- Sep. 2--A cuppa joe, cookies and an informative chat -- what better start to your Thursday morning?

A new volunteer interest coffee hour will be hosted from 11 a.m.-noon Thursday in the Providence St. Mary Medical Center Boardroom, 401 W. Poplar St.

There are many ways volunteers make an impact with patients and staff at the hospital:

Cancer Center: deliver meals to patients, pick up and deliver medications from the pharmacy, and provide comfort items and support for patients.

Gift Shop: cashier in the gift shop, which helps the Service League provide funding for important hospital project that otherwise might not be possible.

Comfort Rounding: visiting patients and offering comfort items, assisting with menus, and providing companionship if patients desire.

There are other opportunities for those 18 and older -- something for everyone," said Patti Lennartson. She can be reached at patti.lennartson@providence.org or 509-897-2072.

