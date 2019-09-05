Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--Caadyn Stephen, Camas High School's 6-foot-6, 295-pound starting left tackle, gave a verbal commitment to the University of Southern California on Wednesday night. Stephen made the announcement on social media.
Stephen made an official visit to USC last weekend. It was one of 12 scholarship offers, including seven from Pacific-12 Conference schools.
Stephen is the second Camas lineman and third player from the team to verbally commit to a college program the past two months. This summer, right tackle Rush Reimer and punter/kicker Bryce Leighton verbally committed to Montana State.
Stephen grew up in Alaska, and transferred to Camas in 2018 from West High School in Anchorage. He's part of a Camas offensive line that returns four of five starters from its 5-5 season in 2018.
Camas opens the 2019 season Friday night hosting Lincoln of Tacoma.
100% Commited!! Go Trojans #FightOn ? pic.twitter.com/NqZYwTL9yZ
-- Caadyn Stephen (@Caadyn) September 5, 2019