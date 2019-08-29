Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--CAMAS -- The last time Linda Chauvin saw her father was in 1944 when she was 3 years old and he was about to set off to fly in World War II.
Eugene Shauvin never made it home, as his C-47 Skytrain carrying pathfinder paratroopers was shot down on Sept. 17, 1944, near a home in Retie, Belgium. He was 25 at the time. Despite a few excavation efforts, Shauvin's body still hasn't been found, 75 years later. But Chauvin, now 78, and her mother, Phyllis Burrows of Vancouver, recently received some closure closer to home.
A monument honoring Shauvin and the 21 other Camas paper mill employees killed in World War II was dedicated by the Crown Zellerbach Corporation on Aug. 18, 1947, across from the mill at the corner of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Division Street in Camas. After decades of wear, the city and the mill recently worked together to clean the monument and make it look new.
"It was disgraceful the shape it was in," Chauvin said. "I wrote to (City Administrator) Pete (Capell), and he got on top of it right away. He and the city really stepped up to help us."
The monument, which sits a few feet from the street and can be hard to spot, was showing its age, and the bronze plaque on the monument was nearly illegible.