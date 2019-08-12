Aug. 12--Nature tends to have a calming effect.
That's why Lifeline Connections is partnering with national nonprofit Eluna Network to host camps for kids ages 9 through 12 who have been affected by the substance use of a loved one.
Camp Mariposa, as it's called, will offer year-round recreational opportunities to participants. Six weekends a year, kids will get to camp at Lewis River Campground in Yacolt from Friday afternoon to Sunday after lunch. The first camp will be in September. The capacity is 36 kids, and kids can attend up to four years of camp if they are age eligible.
In the six months when kids don't camp, the program will still offer a daytime group outing such as going to the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Portland, or visiting the Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge. Parents can attend these daytime activities.
"The idea is to get these kids in a setting with other kids who have had similar experiences," said Jared Sanford, the executive director for Lifeline. "We want to get these kids in the outdoors, to get these kids in front of therapists who are at the camp, and other staff to get them to work through challenges they've dealt with."
Trista Wolles, the program supervisor for Camp Mariposa, explained there will be counselors at Lewis River Campground, and the staff can refer kids to more therapy outside of camp if needed. She said the goal is to have one volunteer mentor for every two campers. Volunteers will receive training before camp starts. Kids will have to undergo an application process before being accepted for the camp.