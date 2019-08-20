Aug. 20-- Aug. 20--At Caples Terrace's grand opening Monday, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell touted a new bill aimed at increasing tax credits that support affordable housing construction.
More than half of the funding for Caples Terrace, a 28-unit apartment complex in central Vancouver for homeless youth and youth aging out of foster care, came from 9 percent low-income housing tax credits, also known as affordable housing tax credits. The federal subsidy is the largest source of affordable housing in the United States.
The Democratic senator noted that four years ago she was part of a campaign that led to the tax credits being increased for the first time in a decade.
"Well, we clearly didn't think that that was enough," Cantwell told the crowd gathered in front of Caples Terrace, 505 Omaha Way. "If you don't increase the tax credit, you're not going to increase the amount of supply and, literally, this is a supply issue."
In June, Cantwell and U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., introduced the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act of 2019, which calls for a 50 percent increase in tax credits to help build 384,000 housing units, including 9,700 in Washington.