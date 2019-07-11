ALADDIN. 2.5 stars. Will Smith is a genie who grants wishes to a young man who's fallen in love with a princess in Disney's live-action "Aladdin." 2 hrs. 8 PG (thematic elements) _ Gary Thompson
AVENGERS: ENDGAME. 3 stars. In this sequel to "Avengers: Infinity War," the Avengers reunite in an attempt to restore order to the universe. Marvel wraps this up well after the tedium of Infinity Wars. 3 hrs. 1 PG-13 (violence) _ Gary Thompson
THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM. 3.5 stars. The filmmaker documents the effort of his wife and him to create a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. 1 hr. 31 PG _ Gary Thompson
THE DEAD DON'T DIE. 3 stars. The usually sleepy town of Centerville suffers an invasion when the dead rise from their graves. The film is indie legend Jim Jarmusch's take on the zombie movie, and fans of the director will find it to be a nice match of content and style. Bill Murray stars. 1 hr. 34 R (violence) _ Gary Thompson
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS. 2.5 stars. A crypto-zoological agency faces off against a series of havoc-wreaking monsters in this oversized retread. 2 hrs. 12 PG-13 (violence) _ Gary Thompson
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 _ PARABELLUM. 2.5 stars. A contract on his life makes John (Keanu Reeves), who went rogue at the end of the series' previous installment, the object of desire of the world's top hit men and women. 2 hrs. 11 R (violence) _ Gary Thompson
THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO. 3 stars. In a changing city where he no longer feels at home, a young man (Jimmy Fails) attempts to claim a home built by his grandfather many years earlier. The film makes brilliant use of its soundtrack. 2 hrs. R (profanity) _ Gary Thompson
MEN IN BLACK INTERNATIONAL. 2 stars. Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth star in this sequel involving a mole in the M.I.B. organization. No neuralyzers needed. You'll forget you've seen it not long after walking out. 2 hrs. PG-13 (action) _ Gary Thompson
ROCKETMAN. 3 stars. This endearing look at the breakthrough years of Sir Elton John (Taron Egerton) is less interested in musical influences than exploring the way performing and songwriting helped John make sense of his life. 2 hrs. 1 R (sex, drugs) _ Gary Thompson
TOY STORY 4. 3 stars. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with a new friend. If Pixar is getting bored with its franchise-extending chores for Disney, it certainly doesn't show in this funny, freaky, often profound animated adventure that is certainly the best movie ever made about a spork. 1 hr. 30 G _ Gary Thompson
X-MEN: DARK PHOENIX. 2 stars. Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) develops superpowers that turn her into a Dark Phoenix, leaving the X-Men with a life-or-death quandary. Weak send-off for lame-duck X-Men cast. 1 hr. 54 PG-13 (violence) _ Gary Thompson
WILD ROSE. 3.5 stars. A Scottish woman (Jessie Buckley), recently out of prison and juggling her job with motherhood, gets a rare opportunity to pursue her dream of country music stardom. 1 hr. 41 R (profanity) _ G.T.
YESTERDAY. 3 stars. A struggling English musician awakens after an accident to a new reality in which The Beatles never existed and their song catalog is free for him to use as his own. 1 hr. 52 PG-13 (suggestive content, language) _ Gary Thompson
___
(c)2019 The Philadelphia Inquirer
Visit The Philadelphia Inquirer at www.inquirer.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.