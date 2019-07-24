July 24-- Jul. 24--Everett detectives are investigating a Monday evening crash on Broadway Avenue that involved six vehicles and sent eight people to the hospital.
Officers responded at 7:30 p.m. to the series of collisions. They found one vehicle on fire and multiple people with injuries, some serious. None is believed to be life-threatening, according to the Everett Police Department.
Police suspect reckless driving and alcohol were involved.
"Initial reports indicate that a dark colored pickup was seen driving at a high rate of speed prior to the collisions. Open alcohol containers were visible in the pickup truck," police said in a statement.
The injured range in age from 13 to 55 and include the driver of the pickup, reported to be a man in his mid-20s who was taken to Harborview Medical Center. He was one of four people with serious injuries, police said. They plan to book him on three counts of vehicular assault when he is released from the hospital.
The road was closed for several hours Monday night.