Aug. 20-- Aug. 20--A man sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Vancouver's North Garrison Heights neighborhood.
Police, fire and medical crews were dispatched at 12:24 p.m. to Northeast 87th Avenue and Northeast Fifth Street. Jon French, 28, of Vancouver was found with head trauma and a severe elbow abrasion, Vancouver Police Officer Eric McCaleb said.
French entered the crosswalk facing east on Northeast 87th Avenue, leading southbound traffic to stop for him. But as he entered the northbound side, he was struck by a silver Hyundai Genesis driven by John Luoma, 65, of Vancouver, McCaleb said.
French was taken to nearby PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver Fire Department spokesman Bryan Fredrickson said. While his condition at the hospital was unknown late Monday, Fredrickson described the injuries as life-threatening.
Both lanes were closed about an hour after the crash. Luoma was cooperative with police, and it is believed that he did not see French crossing before striking him, McCaleb said. The crash remains under investigation.
French's wife was pushing the couple's infant child in a stroller behind him when the crash occurred, Fredrickson said. They were uninjured.