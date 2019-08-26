Aug. 26-- Aug. 26--When the Cowell family visited Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in 2015, things didn't go smoothly.
Dominic Cowell, then age 1, was frightened by the theme park, his mother, Jodi Cowell recalled. His sister Sonja, who is three years older, encountered sensory overload from the crowds and sounds.
The Southern California theme park might refer to itself as "The Happiest Place on Earth," but as Cowell says now, "It was absolute chaos. Walking through Cinderella's Castle was like walking through the gates of hell." At the end of their trip, Cowell had a message for her husband.
"We're never doing this again," she recalled telling Byron Cowell.
Cowell eventually took back those words, and the family of six visited Disneyland again this summer. But this time they had autism diagnoses for their kids, and a familylike organization guiding them on their return to Anaheim.
The return trip went smoothly in large part because of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders, or CARD, which has locations in east and west Vancouver. The center has been helping Dominic, Sonja and the Cowell family navigate autism over the last three years.
It offers applied behavior analysis therapy, which focuses on improving the siblings' social skills, communication and more. CARD therapists come to the Cowells' home and go out in public with the family to help navigate the children's behaviors.