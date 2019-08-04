OAKLAND, Calif. _ All of the traffic they put on the bases and all of the rallies they teased didn't put much of a strain on their hosts when the Cardinals' pitching splintered first.
Starter Dakota Hudson failed to complete four innings and left the bullpen exposed for a late-game homer that sent the Oakland Athletics to an 8-3 victory Saturday night at Oakland Coliseum. The A's scored five runs before the Cardinals got their first, and when all of the pitches, baserunners, and threats seemed to be building for the Cardinals, a pinch-hit, three-run homer by Chad Pinder pushed the A's beyond their reach.
The Cardinals slipped out of first place for the first time since moving into it this past week, and they lost a third consecutive interleague game to the A's. The Cardinals also fell to 1-8 in the new "victory" blue uniforms they wear on Saturday road games.
Before rookie Lane Thomas's pinch-hit homer in the ninth inning, the Cardinals had seven hits, 10 total baserunners, and recurring chances to erase the A's early 5-0 lead. They pushed A's starter Mike Fiers to 94 pitches through 5 2/3 innings, and the sixth inning ended with the tying run at the plate. The Cardinals had only two innings where they failed to get a runner on base, and it took former Cardinal Stephen Piscotty making a catch at the right field wall in the fifth to keep Matt Wieters from an extra-base hit in that inning. But all of the pitches the Cardinals saw and the baserunners they were able to get didn't do much to change the lights on the scoreboard.
Four innings ended with at least one runner stranded in scoring position.
The A's had better success pestering the Cardinals' pitchers. Hudson (10-6) had to bow out of the game in the fourth inning with the Cardinals trailing 4-0. In the seventh, Mike Mayers left two runners on base for lefty Tyler Webb to deal with, and when the A's countered with pinch-hitter Pinder those runs scored to drain any drama from the final innings of a plodding game.
The brevity of Hudson's start allowed the Cardinals to get their first look at newcomer Adalberto Mejia, a lefty plucked off waivers at the trade deadline. Mejia entered in the fourth inning with an inherited runner and was able to pilot the Cardinals out of the mess left by Hudson. A leadoff single in the fifth off Mejia generated the only run the A's got against the former Los Angeles Angels reliever.
Mejia, 26, has spent time as a starter and reliever in his career, and the Cardinals have positioned him as a swingman in the bullpen _ available for targeted assignments or, as happened Saturday, cleanup duty.
The lefty shouldered 1 2/3 innings, and he allowed four hits. He showed the mix expected of a former starter with a slider, a four-seam fastball, and a changeup that he all landed for strikes. He worked mostly around 92 mph with his fastball, though he revved up to 93 mph at times. The one run that did score against him came on a hotshot grounder to third base that rookie Tommy Edman stopped, but didn't control. His throw to first was a step late to get No. 9 hitter Chris Herrmann, and that allowed Khris Davis to score from third. Three of the four hits Mejia allowed came in that one inning, and the fourth hit he allowed pushed him from the game in the sixth.
Throughout the labor-intensive _ yet abbreviated _ start, Hudson's sinker misbehaved.
The righthander tied a career high for strikeouts (seven) and set a career high for walks (five), and it took him 93 pitches to get 11 outs. He has thrown more than 93 pitches in only six of his 23 starts this season, and only one of those six was as short as five innings. The game's best groundball-getting starter had such trouble with his sinker that he got only one groundball out, and Hudson didn't get it until the 18th batter he faced.
Hudson walked two of the first four A's he faced. He also hit a batter in the first inning. By the time he found an escape route from the first, the A's had a 2-0 lead on a single from center fielder Mark Canha, had sent eight batters to the plate, and had left the bases loaded when Hudson finally did get that third out. The second inning was more of the same. Hudson walked two batters. The A's scored two runs. Oakland third baseman Matt Chapman had his second of three walks from Hudson. And two strikeouts allowed Hudson to keep the inning from getting far worse.
By the end of the third, the A's had stranded five batters.
The Cardinals' offense was almost as laborious creating runs as Hudson was trying to find ways to stop them. The A's had a 5-0 lead before the Cardinals scored their first run. It took three singles in the sixth inning to find it, and A's starter Fiers found outs in between. The hint of a rally that came from back-to-back singles by Jose Martinez and Paul Goldschmidt fizzled before Paul DeJong's two-out, two-strike single to left scored Martinez. In the seventh inning, the first two Cardinals reached base with a walk and a single.
A wild pitch moved them both into scoring position.
And then the inning slowed to a crawl.
The A's turned to Yusmeiro Petit, a righthander, to face No. 9 hitter Yairo Munoz, and that was the pivot point of the inning. Petit struck out Munoz. The reliever got an RBI groundout from leadoff hitter Edman, and then ended the inning with a popup from Martinez. In the span of two innings, the Cardinals had sent 11 batters to the plate, produced five baserunners and scored two runs. One of them scored on an out. By the end of the seventh inning, they were one-for-eight with runners in scoring position.
The costliest came in the sixth inning after DeJong's RBI single _ the one hit to that point with a runner in scoring position. The A's pulled starter Fiers from the game to get lefty Jake Diekman, a new addition to their bullpen, against lefthanded-hitting Kolten Wong. Diekman's first three pitches were all balls, and then he inched back into the count until Wong swung and missed at the sixth pitch to end the inning, end the threat, and keep the Cardinals at a distance that Pinder's homer assured.
