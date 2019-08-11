MINNEAPOLIS _ Indians outfielder Greg Allen celebrated after hitting a home run off Jose Berrios in the first inning on Sunday. The Indians scored two first-inning runs off Jose Berrios and never relinquished the lead.
The Twins had their chance to win Sunday's game in the bottom of the ninth inning and took it.
They failed, and Cleveland took advantage in the next inning. As a result, the Twins and Indians are tied for the AL Central lead.
Carlos Santana hit a grand slam off Taylor Rogers in the 10th inning, and the Indians beat the Twins 7-3 to take three of four games in the series and claim a share of the top spot in the division.
The Twins were stymied for eight innings by Cleveland pitching, but they rallied for two runs in the ninth inning off All-Star closer and Chaska High School product Brad Hand. With one out, Marwin Gonzalez lined a double to the left-field wall with runners on first and second. The lead runner, Luis Arraez, scored to tie the game at 3-3, but the Indians' relay to the plate arrived in plenty of time to retire pinch runner Ehire Adrianza, who tried to score from first.
In the top of the 10th, Indians No. 9 hitter Kevin Plawecki bounced a single to right off Taylor Rogers before the Indians top of the order came up. Francisco Lindor drew a walk, Greg Allen bunted for a base hit to load the bases and Santana untied it with his blast into the bullpen.
Hunter Wood then retired the Twins in order in the bottom of the inning, and the Twins completed a week-long stretch of home games against playoff contenders Atlanta and Cleveland 2-5.
Both the Twins and Indians are 71-47. Cleveland can push the Twins to second place in the division with a victory over Boston on Monday, as the Twins are idle before beginning a six-game road trip with two games at Milwaukee on Tuesday.
