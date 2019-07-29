July 29-- Jul. 29--You can count on sunshine and warm weather this week, but how hot? Any cloud cover? Check our local weather coverage.
In case you missed them, here are some of the top stories of the weekend:
Being 3 in Clark County: Tobias finds his way
Tobias hardly flinched, even as the clippers tickled his ears during his first-ever haircut on June 29. His family -- mom Jasmine, dad Matt and 7-year-old sister, Arianna -- looked on, occasionally tossing out words of encouragement and, near the end, bribes of a post-haircut toy.
The Columbian observed this milestone, too, as part of a series following Tobias between his third and fourth birthday to provide a window into this crucial stage of childhood development. It is a time when children learn more about their bodies and what they can do.
The Minnehaha 3-year-old is taking developmental changes in stride.
Read the full story: Being 3 in Clark County: Tobias finds his way
Educators in Clark County strive to be sent to office
First they turned out to the picket lines. Now they're showing up on your ballot.
Three teachers and one school psychologist are running for school board seats in Clark County's largest school districts this year, saying it's time for educators to steer their policies. They say they're better suited to fight for the needs of teachers and students, and have called for improving relationships between school board directors and their communities.
Read the full story: Educators in Clark County strive to be sent to office
Skyview senior wins Miss America's Outstanding Teen
Vancouver resident Payton May won the Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition tonight in Orlando.
"I don't want to get emotional, but this has truly been one of the most amazing weeks of my entire life," Payton, 17, said in her acceptance speech.
Read the full story: Skyview senior wins Miss America's Outstanding Teen