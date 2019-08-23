Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--YAKIMA, Wash. -- Entertaining speakers, laughs and refreshments are on tap Tuesday for a special meeting of Cascade Toastmasters.
The local Toastmasters International club will present its Dog Days of Summer Showcase that morning from 6 to 7:15 a.m. at Entrust Community Services in the Jared A. Yoakum Building at 213 S. 11th Ave., Yakima.
Tuesday's event is free and will feature homemade Doggie Biscuits (for human consumption), a news release said. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization, according to its website.
Guests are always welcome at the meetings of Cascade Toastmasters No. 993, which provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills, said Lesley Downing, vice president of membership.
Members meets each Tuesday at 6 a.m. at Entrust Community Services. For more information about this event and the club, visit https://cascade993.toastmastersclubs.org.
