CASHMERE — The east end of Sunburst Lane will be closed from Wednesday through Sept. 30 for construction on a large pier as part of Chelan County’s West Cashmere Bridge replacement project.
Work will be done on the project’s north side — the Hay Canyon side. The contractor will use a crane and the crew will drill three shafts for the pier to support the Hay Canyon entrance and exit to the new bridge.
A temporary, graveled detour will be in place during the closure, and motorists should drive no more than 10 mph.
The new bridge is scheduled to open in late 2021.