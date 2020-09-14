Sunburst Lane closure.jpg

A temporary, graveled detour will be in place during the Sunburst Lane closure, and motorists should drive no more than 10 mph.

CASHMERE — The east end of Sunburst Lane will be closed from Wednesday through Sept. 30 for construction on a large pier as part of Chelan County’s West Cashmere Bridge replacement project.

Work will be done on the project’s north side — the Hay Canyon side. The contractor will use a crane and the crew will drill three shafts for the pier to support the Hay Canyon entrance and exit to the new bridge.

The new bridge is scheduled to open in late 2021.

