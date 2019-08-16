Aug. 16-- Aug. 16--MURRIETA, Calif. -- Powered by a second-round 66, Yakima's Cassie Kim earned co-champion honors at the Girls Junior Americas Cup earlier this month.
With rounds of 70, 66 and 73 on the par-72 layout at Bear Creek Golf Club, the recent Davis graduate finished with a 7-under total of 209 and shared the individual title with Lana Calibuso-Kwee of Hawaii.
Kim's 66 started with four birdies over the first five holes, which led to a 4-under front nine of 32. She posted two birdies on the back nine.
Kim and Calibuso-Kwee not only shared the individual title but their teams, Washington and Hawaii, tied for first in the team scoring in the 18-team tournament, which also drew entries from Mexico and Canada.
Adithi Anand, Grace Lee and Taylor Koch joined Kim to give Washington its first win in the 41-year history of the event.
Kim will be attending Gonzaga University this fall.