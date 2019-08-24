Aug. 24-- Aug. 24--ZILLAH -- After some sneak peeks, a cat cafe with a unique mission is ready for business.
The grand opening of the Calico Cat Cafe, at 907 Vintage Valley Parkway in Zillah, is this weekend. The restaurant operated by Yakima Valley Community SEEDS will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The cafe offers breakfast, sandwiches, burgers, soup and a salad bar.
Guests won't find cats in the dining room; they have a separate adoption lounge and catio. A few cats will stay at the cafe, with most up for adoption. Visitors may watch them through the glass inside the restaurant or visit with them in the adoption lounge for a donation, which helps cover the cost of their care.
Linda Fox, executive director of Community SEEDS (Support, Education, Empowerment, Disability Solutions), and many others have been working toward this goal for a few years. Community SEEDS is a nonprofit offering employment and job training that includes adults who have autism and other disabilities, and the cafe is its culinary program.
Ruben Barrera is executive chef of the cafe, which Fox said is the only cat cafe in the United States offering employment and job training that includes those who have autism and other disabilities.
The cafe, described as the nonprofit's first "social enterprise" endeavor, "is part of a larger vision to establish an employment and job training campus, based in the Yakima Valley, for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities," its Facebook page says.
