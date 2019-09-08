Sept. 08-- Sep. 8--BELLEVUE -- Matt Gabbert threw for 176 yards and four touchdowns Saturday and Central Valley handled Bellevue 27-10 in a nonleague season opener for both.
The Bears handed the Wolverines their worst home loss since 2015.
While Gabbert wasn't asked to carry the offense -- he only had 16 attempts -- his nine completions went for big yards, nearly 20 yards a catch.
CV's Cameron Sheley and Carsen Raab had two TD receptions apiece. Sheley caught a 77-yard touchdown pass with 4 minutes remaining in the third quarter.
CV's Ryan Harper finished with 19 carries for 70 yards.
The Bears' defense held Bellevue to 147 yards on 42 carries.
CV will host Garfield on Saturday before beginning its Greater Spokane League slate against Ferris on Sept. 20.