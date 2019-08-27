Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--The Centralia Community Pool at Thorbeckes Athletic Club is expected to reopen Wednesday after being closed for more than two weeks.
The pool, which is owned by the Centralia School District, has been closed more than one week longer than initially expected due to the need to find a workaround to connect a new central pump to an older pool filtration system.
The new pump was installed over the weekend and the pool will resume operations as soon as it is refilled and deemed safe for use.