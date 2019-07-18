July 18-- Jul. 18--A Centralia man has been charged with second-degree rape after a woman reported that he physically forced her into a sexual encounter.
A Lewis County Superior Court judge imposed $25,000 bail on Michael G. Ramsey, 37, during a hearing on Tuesday.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a Lewis County deputy contacted a woman who said she was at Ramsey's house in Centralia when he asked her multiple times if she wanted to kiss. She said no each time, and Ramsey allegedly began laying hands on her. The woman said she repeatedly told him to stop and that she struggled with him, but that Ramsey raped her.
The deputy noted the woman was shaking and emotional during an interview and had scratches on her arms and redness around the ear, according to court documents. She completed a sexual assault kit at a hospital.
The deputy spoke with Ramsey, who said that the two had only kissed, according to court documents. During a hearing in Lewis County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon, defense attorney Rachael Tiller said Ramsey disagrees with the charge against him.
Judge Andrew Toynbee imposed $25,000 bail and ordered a sexual assault protection order restricting Ramsey from coming within 500 feet of the woman.
He has an arraignment hearing set for July 25.