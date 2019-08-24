Aug. 24-- Aug. 24--Centralia Police Department officers assisted the state Department of Corrections and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the arrest of a 19-year-old Burien man with two felony warrants Friday at a home in the 1200 block of Scammon Creek Road in Centralia.
Carlos A. Foster, who has an extensive criminal history involving firearms, allegedly barricaded himself in the residence and refused to come out, prompting the arrival of Lewis County Regional SWAT. After officers surrounded the building, Foster willingly exited.
Centralia police initially responded at about 11:20 a.m. Friday.
Foster was booked into the Lewis County Jail for the two felony warrants, one of which was for unlawful possession of a firearm in Thurston County.
A second person was also arrested. Kelly M. Todd, 26, of Centralia, was arrested for allegedly rendering criminal assistance. She lied to officers at the scene about Foster being in the residence, according to the Centralia Police Department.